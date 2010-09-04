Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 1:14 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 

Carbajal to Hold Sidewalk Office Hours at Montecito Farmers Market

The county supervisor and his staff will be available to talk with First District residents

By Jeremy Tittle | September 4, 2010 | 12:07 a.m.

Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal will hold sidewalk office hours from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10 at the Montecito Farmers Market, between the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Coast Village Road.

During that time, Carbajal and staff will be available to discuss issues of interest with residents.

The sidewalk office hours will allow for increased accessibility to representatives in county government, and they’re designed to serve as an opportunity for residents to give feedback, ask questions and raise any concerns about how county government is serving them.

“I look forward to having the opportunity to chat with community members about whatever is on their minds, and discuss how county government can be of assistance in addressing issues of importance to them,” Carbajal said.

In coming months, Carbajal will hold similar sidewalk office hours at the Carpinteria and Santa Barbara farmers markets. Additionally, constituents are always encouraged to contact the First District office at 805.568.2186 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Jeremy Tittle is an executive staff assistant to First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal.

