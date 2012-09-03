Letter to the Editor: Lessons of 9/11

America must never forget 9/11, one of the darkest days in our history.

We were caught off guard, and over 3,000 people were murdered. We were naive and uninformed about the dangers our country faced.

Is the same thing happening today? Are we ignoring the fact that our country is in a sharp decline and in even more danger? What is President Barack Obama doing about it?

Here are some questions we all should be asking:

» 1) Is Obama fulfilling the anti-American, anti-colonialism goals of his parents and mentors (Frank Marshall Davis, Bill Ayers, Rev. Jeremiah Wright)? Is that what he meant by transforming America?

» 2) Why is Obama blocking energy exploration in America, but bank-rolling oil drilling in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia?

» 3) Why is our government slashing military spending, blocking our missile defenses and dramatically reducing our nuclear stockpiles, while our enemies are doing the opposite (Russia, China, North Korea)? Whatever happened to “peace through strength”?

» 4) Why did Obama fail to support the pro-American rulers in Libya, Tunisia, Egypt and Yemen during the ‘Arab Spring? These countries are now under the control of Islamic radicals.

» 5) Why is the Obama administration spending so recklessly, raising our national debt to unheard limits, and using the government to destroy, control or limit the private sector?

Today, America is in big trouble. We must remember the lessons from 9/11. We must get informed, face reality, and act to preserve our freedoms and our republic.

Diana and Don Thorn

Carpinteria