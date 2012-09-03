Senior Expo of Santa Barbara Returning to Earl Warren Showgrounds

More than 90 exhibitors will be on hand to offer local products and services

The Senior Expo of Santa Barbara will welcome area seniors to the Earl Warren Showgrounds from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 10 for the largest event of its kind in the area.

“We have a diverse senior population in this community, and the Senior Expo offers new and creative ways to meet the needs of seniors, their family members and their caregivers,” said Jeanne West, committee chair of the Senior Expo. “We have programs for active seniors who are looking for everything from new fitness programs to financial services, or information and tips for those who need assistance getting around safely and affordably.”

For just $10, attendees will receive a flu shot provided by Sansum Clinic and a healthy snack. This year’s new Fit Stop program will offer expanded vision, hearing and physical fitness testing and other health assessments for seniors.

More than 90 exhibitors will offer local products and services for seniors, including:

» The CarFit Program for older drivers, which assesses visibility or movement problems seniors may have while driving

» Free paper shredding with a two-box limit

» Live music

» Free parking — valet parking is available for those with a blue placard

The Senior Expo is sponsored by Sansum Clinic, the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department, Our Gang Travel Club at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, the Earl Warren Showgrounds, LivHome, Friendship Manor, Vista del Monte, Cottage Health System, Citrix Online and Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

The first “Senior Expo of Santa Barbara — An Active Aging Fair” was organized 24 years ago by one person, Maria McCall (now with Santa Barbara Bank & Trust), and took place in one room at the Carrillo Recreation Center. Today, a committee of more than a dozen professionals plan throughout the year to arrange all the exhibits and activities, which fill both halls at Earl Warren Showgrounds.

