Smoky Fire Chars Trees in Goleta

Firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a smoky vegetation fire burning adjacent to Highway 101 in Goleta.

The blaze was reported at about 3:15 p.m. near the end of Santa Felicia Drive, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department dispatch.

The fire, which pushed a veil of smoke across the freeway, was burning in a eucalyptus grove on the ocean side of Highway 101 and the railroad tracks.

A Fire Department spokesman on scene said the blaze was started in what appeared to be a homeless camp.

No structures were threatened, but firefighters remained on scene for more than an hour dousing hot spots and cutting back overgrown vegetation, a typical problem in eucalyptus groves.

No cause of the blaze was reported.

