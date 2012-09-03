Smoky Fire Chars Trees in Goleta

Firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a smoky vegetation fire burning adjacent to Highway 101 in Goleta.
The blaze was reported at about 3:15 p.m. near the end of Santa Felicia Drive, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department dispatch.
The fire, which pushed a veil of smoke across the freeway, was burning in a eucalyptus grove on the ocean side of Highway 101 and the railroad tracks.
A Fire Department spokesman on scene said the blaze was started in what appeared to be a homeless camp.
No structures were threatened, but firefighters remained on scene for more than an hour dousing hot spots and cutting back overgrown vegetation, a typical problem in eucalyptus groves.
No cause of the blaze was reported.
