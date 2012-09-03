Man Dead, Woman Critically Wounded in Orcutt Shooting

Suspect found at Marian Medical Center, where he was taken into custody

A man was killed and a woman was critically injured Monday night in a shooting at an Orcutt park that apparently stemmed from a family dispute, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department

Multiple shots were fired shortly before 6 p.m. at Orcutt Community Park on Sage Crest Drive, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Williams, and a CHP unit was the first to arrive at the scene.

The suspect in the shooting, whose named was not released, was believed to be the son of the victims, Williams said.

The shooter’s identity was broadcast over the police radio, but could not be confirmed.

The shooter fled the scene in a black Jeep, which was found a short time later by Santa Maria Police Department officers on the Stowell Road overpass to Highway 101, Williams said.

The vehicle was abandoned, and investigators believe the suspect got a ride from a passerby to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he had gone for an unrelated medical issue, Williams said.

Several law-enforcement units converged on the hospital at about 6:30 p.m., and took the suspect into custody there without incident, Williams said.

The suspect was to be booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, Williams said.

