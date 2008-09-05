Friday, June 8 , 2018, 4:30 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Author, Poet Pat Mora to Receive Luis Leal Literature Award

By UCSB Public Affairs | September 5, 2008 | 2:36 a.m.

Poet and author Pat Mora will receive the 2008 Luis Leal Award for Distinction in Chicano/Latino Literature at the Santa Barbara Book & Author Festival on Sept. 27. Sponsored by UCSB and the Santa Barbara Book Council, the annual award will be presented at a 3:30 p.m. ceremony in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Main Library.

A champion of children’s literacy programs, Mora is the author of several award-winning children’s books, including Here Kitty, Kitty/!Ven gatita, ven!; English and Spanish editions of Grandparents; and the forthcoming Wiggling Pockets/Los bolsillos se menean. In addition, she is the founder of the family literacy initiative El día de los niños/El día de los libros (Children’s Day/Book Day). Known as Día, the event emphasizes the importance of advocating literacy for children of all linguistic and cultural backgrounds.

“Pat Mora is a truly exceptional writer who embodies the very essence of the Leal Award - recognized excellence and commitment to one’s community,” said Mario García, professor of Chicana and Chicano studies and history at UCSB and the organizer of the annual Leal Award.

The Luis Leal Award for Distinction in Chicano/Latino Literature is named for Luis Leal, a professor of Chicana and Chicano Studies at UCSB, who is internationally recognized as one of the leading scholars of Chicano and Latino literature. Previous award recipients include Oscar Hijuelos, Rudolfo Anaya, Denise Chávez, María Elena Viramontes, and Alejandro Morales.

In her adult fiction and nonfiction, Mora writes about the Mexican American experience not only as a contemporary phenomenon but also as the culmination of centuries-old values, languages, and customs. Her work includes “Nepantia: Essays from the Land in the Middle,” in which she explores the personal issues and political responsibilities she faces as a woman of color in the United States; and “House of Houses,” a family memoir told in the voices of her ancestors. Among her collections of poetry are Agua Santa: Holy Water, Adobe Odes, Communion, Aunt Carmen’s Book of Practical Saints, Borders and Chants.

Born in El Paso, Texas, Mora earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Texas, El Paso. She also has received honorary doctorate degrees from North Carolina State University and the State University of New York. Her numerous awards include the 2006 National Hispanic Cultural Center Literary Award; the Southwest Book Award; the Aztlán Award; and a National Leadership Award from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. In addition, she has received fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Civitella Ranieri Foundation, the latter of which enabled her to work in Umbria, Italy.

For more information, contact the Santa Barbara Book & Author Festival at 805.966.1442 or visit www.sbbookfestival.org.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 