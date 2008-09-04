Goleta Councilors Give Themselves a Pay Raise

Members of the Goleta City Council on Tuesday night adopted a resolution to raise their wages to $400 a month, to take effect in December.
The $400 wage is up from the current salary of $363 a month, in effect since 2006.
Council member Jonny Wallis will be stepping down from her post, but council member Jean Blois, who is running for re-election, may yet be able to enjoy her raise.
When the city incorporated with fewer than 35,000 residents in 2002, the council members made $300 a month.
