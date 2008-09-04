Goleta Teen of the Year Scholarship Committee Taking Nominations

The program is open to high school juniors and seniors; forms are due Sept. 19.

The Goleta Teen of the Year Community Service Award Program honors students who display remarkable commitment to their community.

The program is sponsored by the Goleta Noontime Rotary Club and is considered an extensively rewarding experience for the young men and women candidates.

Students must live in area code 93117, 93111 or 93110, be a junior or senior and have a minimum GPA of 2.75. Participants will be accepted from San Marcos, Dos Pueblos, Laguna Blanca and Bishop Diego Garcia high schools.

The GTOTY program challenges candidates to represent different aspects of themselves by volunteering at Rotary events, writing an essay and giving an oral interview. Finalists receive scholarship awards as well as a donation in their name to a nonprofit they choose.

The committee is now accepting nomination forms, due Sept. 19. Completed forms must be e-mailed, to [email protected], and faxed, care of Connie Burns. The fax number is 805.967.4741.

Click here to download the application.

Noozhawk intern Mollie Helmuth can be reached at [email protected]