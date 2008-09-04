Friday, June 8 , 2018, 4:35 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 

Public Hearing Set on Proposed Highway 101 Carpool Lanes

By Jim Shivers | September 4, 2008 | 10:37 p.m.

The California Department of Transportation has scheduled a public hearing on a proposed project to construct six miles of High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV, or carpool) lanes on Highway 101, beginning about four miles south of the Ventura County/Santa Barbara County line and extending about two miles into Santa Barbara County.

The hearing will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Carpinteria Middle School gymnasium, 5351 Carpinteria Ave. Parking is available at the Palm Avenue parking lot, behind the pool.

Caltrans has completed an initial study/environmental assessment for the project and expects to complete the final environmental document this fall. Anticipated construction date is winter 2011, with the project expected to complete in summer 2015. The estimated cost is $151 million.

Three design alternatives are under consideration. Both build alternatives would include a Pedestrian Undercrossing (PUC) in the community of La Conchita; eliminating left turn median openings at Mussel Shoals, La Conchita and Tank Farm; installing Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS); installing concrete barriers; and improving existing bicycle lanes.

Benefits of the HOV lanes include reducing congestion, improving traffic flow and facilitating the flow of goods and services.

At the hearing, the public will have the opportunity to view the proposed plans and make comments. Qualified staff will be on hand to answer questions and discuss issues related to ongoing congestion relief efforts along Highway 101.

Jim Shivers is a Caltrans public information officer.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 