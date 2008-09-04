It’s a Photo Party, and You’re Invited

The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara issues a call for images of the city.

The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara has issued a call for entries for its October photography show, “Your Point of View: Images of Our City — A Photo Party.”

Photographic images expressing an aspect of Santa Barbara’s built urban environment will be simultaneously received and installed on the walls as part of the opening event. All ages are welcome to participate.

The opening reception will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 3, and the exhibit, at 229 E. Victoria St., will be on view Oct. 3-31.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

For more information, contact the Architectural Foundation at 805.965.6307 or [email protected]

Nancy Clare Caponi represents the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara.