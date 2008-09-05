Friday, June 8 , 2018, 4:42 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Lynn Ralph Spear, 1938-2008

A funeral will be held Friday for the devoted Scout leader, who mentored hundreds of young men for the past 36 years.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | September 5, 2008 | 12:09 a.m.

Lynn Spear, a beloved, longtime Boy Scout leader, passed away Sunday after his fight with pancreatic cancer. He was 69.

Lynn Ralph Spear
“Lynn shared so much of himself, his time, his talent, his very being with others, and I know that took time away from his family. He didn’t have to do all the things he did, he didn’t have to put out the efforts he did, whether in Scouting or in life. But he did,” a friend, J. Luzader, wrote in an e-mail to Los Padres Council, Boy Scouts of America.

Spear, who was born in Detroit on Sept. 7, 1938, came to Santa Barbara after a stint with the U.S. Coast Guard. He owned a small business and was active with the local Webelos Scout program for 36 years until his death.

As a Webelos Master, he helped hundreds of fourth- and fifth-grade boys make the transition to Boy Scout from Cub Scout by guiding them through activities to earn the required badges.

“Lynn helped many Scouts enjoy the outdoors at Webelos Woods, Cub Scout Day Camp and the yearly trip up to Shaver Lake in the dead of winter,” Zea Bauer, Los Padres Council’s quality unit executive, said in a notice to South Coast Boy Scout units. “In his quiet way, he made a lasting impression on all the boys and their families over the years. He will be greatly missed by many throughout the Scouting community.”

Spear was the recipient of the Vigil Honor in the Canalino (now Chumash) Lodge 90’s Order of the Arrow, an honor society within the Boy Scouts. He was an adviser to the lodge and served as an Elangomat — a guide for Scouts who are participating in the Ordeal, a weekend-long induction ceremony that requires physical, emotional and mental maturity and stamina.

Spear is survived by Mary, his wife of 46 years; his children, William, Thomas and Elizabeth, and their spouses; two sisters, Laurine and Maria; two brothers, Les and Michael; seven grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral for Spear will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 5444 Hollister Ave. Scouts in attendance are encouraged to wear their uniforms.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at [email protected]

