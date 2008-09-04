Man Walking With Daughter Assaulted; Two Suspects Arrested

At 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, Santa Barbara police officers responded to the 200 block of North Milpas Street on a call of a battery in progress.

Officers observed the victim, a 57-year-old male, standing by 216 N. Milpas St. and bleeding from the face area. Another man, Juan Padilla, 43, was detained on the same block by officers. The victim pointed out a third subject, who later was identified as Richard Cabral, 42.

The investigation revealed that the victim was walking on Milpas Street toward his place of business and accompanied by his 17-year-old daughter. The victim was approached by a man and asked for money.

The victim recognized the man as someone who routinely panhandles in front of the victim’s business. The victim said he didn’t have any money.

The man grabbed the victim by the chest, but the victim was able to break free. During the scuffle, the victim dropped his cell phone. As he bent over to retrieve it, a second man kicked the victim in the face/neck area. The victim’s daughter ran to the family’s business and got help. The victim recalls someone intervening and stopping the assault, but couldn’t recall who it was.

The victim was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and treated and released for injuries to his face, which included a cut to his lip that required several sutures.

Padilla was arrested and charged with public intoxication, attempt robbery, vandalism and false information to an officer. He initially had given a false name to police. Cabral was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

Padilla and Cabral are listed as transients.

Lorenzo Duarte is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.