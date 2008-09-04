Nonprofit Support Center to Honor Leadership in Action

The Nonprofit Support Center will host the 3rd Annual BizBuzz: An Information Marketplace to Help Nonprofits Do Their Good Work Better, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The event will feature exhibits from a variety of local and national businesses, networking opportunities for those working and volunteering for nonprofits, and table talks on nonprofit management, technology, fundraising and marketing.
Nominees for the Leadership in Action Awards are:
For distinction in corporate citizenship
» ABC-CLIO
» Bartlett, Pringle, & Wolf, LLC
» Big Dogs USA, Inc.
» Citrix
» Cox Communications
» Deckers Outdoor
» Rabobank
» Santa Barbara Bank & Trust
» Venoco, Inc.
For demonstrating the power of nonprofit and business partnership
» Casas Las Granadas
» Individual Supported Employment
» Santa Barbara Vision Care Program
For practicing the principles of community collaboration
» Association of Local Leaders for Community Mental Health (ALL4CMH)
» Fun in the Sun
» Institute for Equity in Education, Education Equity Network
» Palliative Care Consult Services
» Rotaract Club of Santa Barbara
» The Affordable Housing Project (St. Vincent’s and Mercy Housing)
For more information on BizBuzz and the Leadership in Action Awards, visit www.supportcenter.org/bizbuzz or call 805.681.1040, ext. 11.
Marti Fallon the Nonprofit Support Center’s training and programs manager.