Nonprofit Support Center to Honor Leadership in Action

The Nonprofit Support Center will host the 3rd Annual BizBuzz: An Information Marketplace to Help Nonprofits Do Their Good Work Better, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The event will feature exhibits from a variety of local and national businesses, networking opportunities for those working and volunteering for nonprofits, and table talks on nonprofit management, technology, fundraising and marketing.

In an awards ceremony at 8:30 a.m., the center will present its annual Leadership in Action Awards for corporate citizenship, nonprofit and business partnership, and community collaboration.

Nominees for the Leadership in Action Awards are:

For distinction in corporate citizenship

» ABC-CLIO

» Bartlett, Pringle, & Wolf, LLC

» Big Dogs USA, Inc.

» Citrix

» Cox Communications

» Deckers Outdoor

» Rabobank

» Santa Barbara Bank & Trust

» Venoco, Inc.

For demonstrating the power of nonprofit and business partnership

» Casas Las Granadas

» Individual Supported Employment

» Santa Barbara Vision Care Program

For practicing the principles of community collaboration

» Association of Local Leaders for Community Mental Health (ALL4CMH)

» Fun in the Sun

» Institute for Equity in Education, Education Equity Network

» Palliative Care Consult Services

» Rotaract Club of Santa Barbara

» The Affordable Housing Project (St. Vincent’s and Mercy Housing)

For more information on BizBuzz and the Leadership in Action Awards, visit www.supportcenter.org/bizbuzz or call 805.681.1040, ext. 11.

Marti Fallon the Nonprofit Support Center’s training and programs manager.