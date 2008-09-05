Police Say Body Found in Bushes is Missing Goleta Teen

Sheriff's department officials believe that Christine Veloz-Payne was the victim of a hit-and-run.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that a body found on Thursday is that of Christine Veloz-Payne, the 14-year-old girl who has been missing since the Goleta Fireworks Festival on Monday at Girsh Park.

Veloz-Payne’s body was found on the freeway side of an embankment between Calle Real and northbound Highway 101.

She was last seen by friends at 8 p.m. Monday while attending the festival. At that time,she told friends she was going to walk to her house on San Milano Drive in Goleta, several miles away.

Police believe she was the victim of a hit-and-run.

A memorial fund has been set up. Contributions can be made at any Bank of America branch to account No. 171116638.