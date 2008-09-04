School District Receives Grant to Help Replace Heating System

The Santa Barbara School District recently received a $524,591 grant toward the replacement of a heating system in the older section of Franklin Elementary School.

The heating unit was down last winter and determined to be beyond repair. Facilities and Operations placed two electric space heaters in each affected classroom.Facilities and Operations Director Dave Hetyonk says the estimated project cost is $750,000, and the state grant of $524,591 is important for securing a new, efficient system for the school.

The districts’ construction manager will meet with the site administrator and architect to determine the replacement schedule.

Barbara Keyani is administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School District.