United Way of Santa Barbara County‘s 17th Annual Day of Caring is just around the corner, and volunteers are needed.

Enjoy a day of volunteering at various charitable organizations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 20 at Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave. in Goleta. A breakfast kickoff and rally will start at 8 a.m.

Paint, clean, garden and more at the largest single-day volunteer event in Santa Barbara County. Children age 6 or older are welcome to attend.

Registration is free. Call 805.965.8591 or visit www.unitedwaysb.org/dayofcaring. The early registration deadline is Monday.

Daniella Elghanayan is a public relations representative for United Way of Santa Barbara County.