Westmont Women’s Soccer to Host Home Opener on Tuesday

The No. 13 Westmont College women’s soccer team was scheduled to take on Cal State Los Angeles on Monday, but the reseeding of the field at Jesse Owens Track has not gone as expected and the game’s date and venue have changed.

The Golden Eagles of CSULA will make their way to Westmont on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. game, which will now serve as Westmont’s home opener.

The Warriors have accumulated a record of 1-1-1 on the road this season. Westmont tied No. 5 Concordia University of Portland, Ore., by a score of 1-1 and then lost to No. 12 Simon Fraser the next day by a score of 1-0. On Saturday, the Warriors claimed a 3-1 win over Southern Oregon.

The game also will mark the first home contest for Dave Wolf as head coach of the women’s soccer program. Wolf, who has served as the men’s coach for the past 17 years, will coach both programs this season as well as continue in his role as Westmont’s athletic director.

Ron Smith is Westmont College’s sports information director.