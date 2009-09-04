Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 8:43 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

3 More Homeless Deaths Raise Santa Barbara Toll to 23

The most recent death occurs when a homeless man is hit by a train

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | September 4, 2009 | 5:34 p.m.

Three more deaths put Santa Barbara’s homeless death toll at 23 for the year.

Social worker Ken Williams reported Friday morning that the latest of the deaths occurred when a homeless man was hit by a train Thursday evening. Another man had been ill for some time and passed away in medical facility, Williams said.

“They are dying at a rate faster than I can write about them,” Williams wrote in an e-mail to Noozhawk.

The cause of death is still unknown for another homeless man, who Williams said went by the street name of “Red Beard.” He was found along Highway 101 near Patterson.

“I fear what the next few months will bring and look with sadness and pain upon the beds that go empty at the shelter due to regulations that I do not understand,” Williams said. “It just doesn’t make any sense.”

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 