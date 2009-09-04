Capps’ Health-Care Forum to Air on Public-Access TV

In addition, 'Real Talk' will feature a roundtable discussion with local journalists, including Noozhawk's Lara Cooper, on the upcoming elections

Those who missed last week’s health-care forum at First United Methodist Church in Santa Barbara with Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, can catch the 90-minute event on Santa Barbara Channels, Channel 21.

The forum, recorded by the nonprofit station’s staff as a public service, is scheduled to air as follows:

» 10:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7

» 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8

» 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9

» 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept.10

» 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12

Additional air times will be on the station's schedule for the following week.

In addition, the Santa Barbara Channels’ public affairs program, Real Talk, a Santa Barbara Forum, will feature a roundtable discussion Wednesday with local journalists about the upcoming Santa Barbara municipal elections.

Lara Cooper of Noozhawk, Nick Welch of the Santa Barbara Independent and local blogger Craig Smith will join host Jerry Roberts to discuss the mayoral and council races, Measure B and next year’s race for district attorney. A small studio audience will be present.

Viewers who want to be in the audience or who want to submit questions in advance should e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Hap Freund is executive director of the Santa Barbara Channels.