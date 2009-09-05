Monday, June 25 , 2018, 7:25 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Featured Artists Share Their Views of the World

Karin Aggeler and Polly Griscom are among 44 Santa Barbara artists opening their studios for public tours

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | September 5, 2009 | 12:19 a.m.

Stepping into artist Polly Griscom’s San Roque garden is like stepping into one of her lush paintings.

Griscom, one of 44 South Coast artists who are opening their studios to the public this weekend for the Santa Barbara Studio Artists’ Eighth Annual Open Studios Tour, says the inspiration for her work comes from the shapes and colors seen up-close in plant life. Her paintings are highly saturated in color with a lot of contrast, making for a bold statement.

Another of this weekend’s featured artists, Karin Aggeler, uses the vantage point she enjoys from her Mesa studio bordering Elings Park to capture interior perspectives on nature, art, emotion and travel.

“What I really like is to paint and leave it open so that people can see something that is very personal in my paintings,” Aggeler said. “I’m even reluctant to title a painting, because I want people to have the psychological and spiritual adventure of interpreting it for themselves.”

Karin Aggeler's works of art provide perspectives on nature, art, emotion and travel.
Karin Aggeler’s works of art provide perspectives on nature, art, emotion and travel. (Santa Barbara Studio Artists photo)

Among other artists participating are Jamee Aubrey, Ann Shelton Beth, Liz Brady, Kris Buck, Dorothy Churchill-Johnson, Nance Cole, Janice Daily, Tom DeWalt, Joann Dufau, Kathleen Elsey, Pamela Enticknap, Karen Fedderson, Peggy Ferris, Peggy Fletcher, Betsy Gallery, Anna Griffin, Holli Harmon, Ruth Ellen Hoag, Wayne Hoffman, Jeff Jones, Francine Kirsch, Marilee Krause, Pamela Larsson-Toscher, Jane Litchfield, Lizabeth Madal, Thomas Mann, Barbara McIntyre, Laurel Mines, John Moses, Lisa Pedersen, Kimberley Pratt-Schiber, Hedy Price Paley, Mary Remick-Lafond, Rob Robinson, Linda Saccoccio, Ann Sanders, Francis Scorzelli, Marlene Struss, Ana Victorson, Paige Wilson, Gerry Winant and Peter Worsley.

The tour is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. An opening gala exhibition was held Friday at Divine Inspiration Gallery.

This year’s tour is sponsored by Noozhawk, Ashley Anderson Public Relations, Chase Restaurant & Lounge, KCLU and Steve Richardson of Coldwell Banker Montecito.

Tickets are $20 each and are good for the weekend. Children age 12 or younger are free. Click here to purchase tickets online or visit Divine Inspiration Gallery, 1528 State St. Group sales of 10 tickets or more are available for $15 each; call 805.569.3035 for more details.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 