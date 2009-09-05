Featured Artists Share Their Views of the World

Karin Aggeler and Polly Griscom are among 44 Santa Barbara artists opening their studios for public tours

Stepping into artist Polly Griscom’s San Roque garden is like stepping into one of her lush paintings.

Griscom, one of 44 South Coast artists who are opening their studios to the public this weekend for the Santa Barbara Studio Artists’ Eighth Annual Open Studios Tour, says the inspiration for her work comes from the shapes and colors seen up-close in plant life. Her paintings are highly saturated in color with a lot of contrast, making for a bold statement.

Another of this weekend’s featured artists, Karin Aggeler, uses the vantage point she enjoys from her Mesa studio bordering Elings Park to capture interior perspectives on nature, art, emotion and travel.

“What I really like is to paint and leave it open so that people can see something that is very personal in my paintings,” Aggeler said. “I’m even reluctant to title a painting, because I want people to have the psychological and spiritual adventure of interpreting it for themselves.”

Among other artists participating are Jamee Aubrey, Ann Shelton Beth, Liz Brady, Kris Buck, Dorothy Churchill-Johnson, Nance Cole, Janice Daily, Tom DeWalt, Joann Dufau, Kathleen Elsey, Pamela Enticknap, Karen Fedderson, Peggy Ferris, Peggy Fletcher, Betsy Gallery, Anna Griffin, Holli Harmon, Ruth Ellen Hoag, Wayne Hoffman, Jeff Jones, Francine Kirsch, Marilee Krause, Pamela Larsson-Toscher, Jane Litchfield, Lizabeth Madal, Thomas Mann, Barbara McIntyre, Laurel Mines, John Moses, Lisa Pedersen, Kimberley Pratt-Schiber, Hedy Price Paley, Mary Remick-Lafond, Rob Robinson, Linda Saccoccio, Ann Sanders, Francis Scorzelli, Marlene Struss, Ana Victorson, Paige Wilson, Gerry Winant and Peter Worsley.

The tour is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. An opening gala exhibition was held Friday at Divine Inspiration Gallery.

This year’s tour is sponsored by Noozhawk, Ashley Anderson Public Relations, Chase Restaurant & Lounge, KCLU and Steve Richardson of Coldwell Banker Montecito.

Tickets are $20 each and are good for the weekend. Children age 12 or younger are free. Click here to purchase tickets online or visit Divine Inspiration Gallery, 1528 State St. Group sales of 10 tickets or more are available for $15 each; call 805.569.3035 for more details.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .