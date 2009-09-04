Letter to the Editor: Measure B Would Close the Door on Housing

Measure B would seriously limit the capacity of city planners to provide workforce housing, student housing and special-use buildings for our community.

A senior planner at SBCC told me that the idea of housing some of the 20,000 students in campus dormitories would not be possible if Measure B passes.

The remaining vision for some housing for students who arrive without cars and remain carless was to put the housing above existing parking lots. City planners have, in the past, used a flexible height limit of 60 feet to persuade developers to put low-income workforce housing in the project. Additionally, special-use buildings such as theaters could not be built. The Lobero, Arlington and Center Stage are all above the 40-foot limit.

It also would prevent the city from building high-density workforce housing, where it would block no views such as the lot behind Kinkos/FedEx just below Figueroa. I see hundreds of carless downtown employees living there! The lots above it, the Great Granada Gas Guzzler Garage and the Library Garage, are never both full, and the GGGGG is usually mostly empty.

If the $10 million squandered foolishly on it had been used for workforce housing for the carless, we would have plenty of parking and housing downtown.

Lane Anderson

Santa Barbara City Council candidate