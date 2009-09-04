Santa Barbara Firm Launches Recovery Lifestyle Web Site

Recovery Fusion provides a source for those seeking social and recreational activities in a sober setting

Recovery Fusion announces the launch of Recovery Hotline, a no-cost online source for people pursuing a post-addiction, recovery lifestyle.

Recovery Fusion, an aftercare specialist company based in Santa Barbara, is introducing Recovery Hotline as a separate, nonprofit entity during September’s National Recovery Month.

Robbin O’Neill, Recovery Fusion founder and managing director, said the new site makes a comprehensive range of opportunities easily accessible to the recovery community. “This consolidated online resource goes beyond the schedule of 12-step meetings,” she said. “As crucial as these are to recovery, we need more — people are also seeking social, recreational and cultural activities they can enjoy in sober settings.”

Recovery Hotline includes an events calendar, special features and relevant community links. In addition to information on services and support for people in recovery or looking for assistance, the links provide connections for housing, employment, social networks and diverse community groups and activities.

“This is the only Santa Barbara-focused Web site that gives people in recovery this type of information — think of it as Facebook for crafting and sustaining a healthy, fulfilled, everyday recovery lifestyle,” O’Neill said.

Those interested in sponsoring the site can contact her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

O’Neill said the new service was inspired by her first year with Recovery Fusion, which she established to help integrate individuals into post-treatment sobriety. Recovery Fusion helps clients achieve re-integration to everyday life, working with treatment providers, court systems, families, employers and the community.

“Aftercare is imperative in achieving long-term recovery, and our services bridge the gap between treatment providers and community support groups,” O’Neill said. “All three dynamics are vital to a program that can facilitate the transition from treatment to daily, self-managed recovery over the long term.”

— Rebecca Hardin is a publicist.