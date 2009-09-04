Simply Pies to Offer Saturday Storefront Service

Simply Pies, a Santa Barbara-based bakery specializing in organic pies, quiches and cheesecakes, has announced new Saturday retail hours beginning with a grand opening on Sept. 12.

The bakery, at 2611 De la Vina St., will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. At its retail opening, fresh baked whole or sliced pies and quiches along with take-and-bake frozen pies and crusts will be on hand. Crust options include sweet, savory, gluten-free and vegan. Customers can order ahead for pickup on Saturday.

Simply Pies specializes in pies, quiches and cheesecakes made with organic ingredients purchased from environmentally friendly neighborhood businesses, farmers and co-ops. It offers gluten-free, vegan and regular sweet or savory crusts. Sugar-free alternatives also are available on some of its pies. Everything is homemade and handcrafted.

“Our customers love to tell us about childhood memories that our pies evoke,” co-founder Nancy Blau said. “The tastes and smells coming from their mom’s and grandma’s kitchens were warm, delightful experiences. Unfortunately, for many this tradition has been lost in our fast-food culture. Simply Pies wants to take you ‘back to the basics’ and fill that void with baked-to-order, fresh, delicious pies baked with only the best produce from local farmers.”

Simply Pies offers a variety of sizes for every group and occasion. Six- and 9-inch pies and quiches and cheesecakes in 4- and 8-inch sizes are available. They are also known as makers of the “pielet,” a 3-inch version. Now, visitors to the Simply Pies bakery will be able to create their own custom “flight” of three 3-inch pielets to sample a variety of flavors. The pielets also have been a popular choice for weddings and other special occasions.

In addition to the Saturday storefront service, items can be ordered any day of the week for pickup or delivery. Click here or call 805.715.3485.

All items also can be received through the Plow to Porch organic produce home delivery service.

— Nancy Blau and Hana Miller are co-founders of Simply Pies.