St. Francis Foundation Names New Board President

Andrew Ochsner, founder and president of Boone Printing and Graphics, has been named board president of the St. Francis Foundation of Santa Barbara volunteer board of directors.

A graduate of Loyola Marymount University, Ochsner joined the St. Francis board in 2007, and brings more than 17 years of marketing and management experience to the foundation.

The Santa Barbara native is a past board member of several local organizations, including the Better Business Bureau and the Alzheimer’s Association, having chaired the Memory Walk twice.

Other officers elected in June include David Peri, CPA, vice president; Thomas Ochsner, M.D., treasurer; and Marilyn Rickard Schafer, secretary. Debbie Cloud will continue as executive director.

The St. Francis Foundation began in 1956 as an organization to seek funds for building and vital equipment for St. Francis Hospital. When the hospital closed in 2003, the foundation reorganized and continues the “spirit of St. Francis” in the Santa Barbara community supporting health care for those most in need.

— Debbie Cloud is executive director of the St. Francis Foundation.