Labor Day to be Marked by Rising Temperatures, Threat of Dry Thunderstorms

Temperatures are expected to rise across Santa Barbara County on Monday, heightening local wildfire risks as an upper-level low-pressure system settles in off the Southern California coast.

The National Weather Service, meanwhile, said increasing subtropical moisture will bring a threat of thunderstorms in the backcountry mountains Monday. Weather service officials said most of the moisture and instability will occur in midlevels of the atmosphere, leaving lower levels mostly dry. Any storms will be capable of producing isolated dry lightning strikes as well as gusty downdraft winds, officials said.

The heat and relatively dry conditions have increased concerns about fire as fuel moisture levels rapidly dry out throughout the region.

Authorities said Monday that a 700-acre fire burning east of Sisquoc is now 70 percent contained. The Figueroa Fire, which was sparked Saturday afternoon on Tunnel Ranch near Rancho Sisquoc Winery, is burning in a remote area of Los Padres National Forest near the site of the 2009 La Brea Fire.

No structures are threatened and no injuries have been reported. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. Click here for more information from the Inter-Agency Incident Information System.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be near 80 on Labor Day along the South Coast, and in the 80s through the weekend.

The weather service is advising that residents and visitors wait for the coolest parts of the day for strenuous activities, drink plenty of fluids, and check on family, friends and neighbors, especially the elderly.

Authorities issued a reminder to never leave children or pets unattended in a locked vehicle, even if windows are partially open. Temperatures inside can rise to dangerous — and possibly fatal — levels in just a few minutes.

