Rip Current Warnings Issued for Santa Barbara County Beaches

High surf and strong currents in the forecast while fire officials keep wary eye on hot, dry weather

The National Weather Service warned Sunday that beaches in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties are at risk for high rip currents through Sunday night.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather conditions are expected to continue through Wednesday, heightening local wildfire risks.

Surfers, swimmers and beachgoers are urged to take precautions as strong rip currents combine with intervals of surf as high as 6 feet along the coast of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. If caught in a rip current, authorities advise swimmers to remain calm and swim out of the current in a direction following the shoreline. Once out of the current, it is safe to swim toward shore.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s Sunday and Monday, but by Tuesday should be into the 80s.

The hot and dry weather conditions have fire officials on heightened alert. Authorities said Sunday that a 700-acre fire burning east of Sisquoc is now 30 percent contained. The Figueroa Fire, which was sparked Saturday afternoon on Tunnel Ranch near Rancho Sisquoc Winery, is burning in a remote area of Los Padres National Forest near the site of the 2009 La Brea Fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. Click here for more information from the Inter-Agency Incident Information System.

