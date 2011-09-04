Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 10:44 am | A Few Clouds 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Rip Current Warnings Issued for Santa Barbara County Beaches

High surf and strong currents in the forecast while fire officials keep wary eye on hot, dry weather

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | September 4, 2011 | 6:13 p.m.

The National Weather Service warned Sunday that beaches in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties are at risk for high rip currents through Sunday night.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather conditions are expected to continue through Wednesday, heightening local wildfire risks.

Surfers, swimmers and beachgoers are urged to take precautions as strong rip currents combine with intervals of surf as high as 6 feet along the coast of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. If caught in a rip current, authorities advise swimmers to remain calm and swim out of the current in a direction following the shoreline. Once out of the current, it is safe to swim toward shore.

Click here for Santa Barbara Surfer’s surf report.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s Sunday and Monday, but by Tuesday should be into the 80s.

The hot and dry weather conditions have fire officials on heightened alert. Authorities said Sunday that a 700-acre fire burning east of Sisquoc is now 30 percent contained. The Figueroa Fire, which was sparked Saturday afternoon on Tunnel Ranch near Rancho Sisquoc Winery, is burning in a remote area of Los Padres National Forest near the site of the 2009 La Brea Fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. Click here for more information from the Inter-Agency Incident Information System.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Follow the OES on Facebook.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 