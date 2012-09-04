Carpinteria Candidates to Read from Favorite Children’s Books

The Carp Candidates Read Program offers candidates running for office in Carpinteria the opportunity to read their favorite children’s book at Curious Cup, 929 Linden Ave., while allowing the opportunity for the public to get to know the candidates.
The candidates will pick a book that they loved themselves as kids, one they enjoyed reading to their children or grandchildren.
Readings will begin hourly starting at 3 p.m. See below for the schedule.
» Carpinteria City Council — Monday, Sept. 24
» Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District — Tuesday, Sept. 25
» Carpinteria Sanitary District — Wednesday, Sept. 26
» Carpinteria Unified School District — Thursday, Sept. 27
» Carpinteria Valley Water District — Friday, Sept. 28
— Kiona Gross represents Curious Cup.