Rosary Prayer Service Planned for Tonight for Community Activist Grace Florez

Mass will be held Wednesday for the former Santa Barbara school board member

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | September 4, 2012 | 7:18 p.m.

A rosary prayer service will be held Tuesday evening for Santa Barbara community activist Grace Florez, who died last Thursday after a long illness.

Florez served as a member of the Santa Barbara school board in the early 1990s and as executive director of the Tres Condados Girl Scout Council from 1983 to 1994.

Florez was a community activist who advocated for equity in education and for social justice.

Tuesday’s service will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the McDermott-Crockett Mortuary, 2020 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara. Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Old Mission Santa Barbara, 2201 Laguna St.

In lieu of flowers, Florez requested that friends and family remember her through the Santa Barbara Education Foundation, the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College and the UC Santa Barbara Foundation.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

