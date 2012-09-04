Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 4:32 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Extradition Sought for Suspect in Killing of Santa Barbara Woman

Derek Pinski, 25, is accused of stabbing UCSB graduate Alexandra Tang

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | September 4, 2012 | 6:40 p.m.

Alexandra Joyce Tang
Authorities in Southern California say they are working to extradite from Arizona the man they believe is responsible for the slaying of former Santa Barbara resident Alexandra Joyce Tang.

Tang, 24, a UCSB graduate, was found stabbed to death Saturday in a Laguna Hills home, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Derek Pinski, 25, her boyfriend, was taken into custody the next day in Mesa, Ariz., on suspicion of murder, sheriff’s officials said.

The couple apparently met when both were attending UCSB, where Tang received a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

The killing was discovered Saturday when Orange County deputies were called to a residence, and found the homeowner performing CPR on Tang.

Efforts to revived her were unsuccessful, and she was declared dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s investigators are in Arizona conducting interviews and collecting interviews in the case, officials said.

Tang, who grew up in Santa Barbara, had a job in Orange County working with autistic children, according to her family.

Tang's obituary story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

