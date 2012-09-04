Fire Forces Evacuation of Peabody Charter School

Officials say the fire was contained to a storage closet, where combustible materials kept near a gas water heater had ignited

A fire forced the evacuation Tuesday morning of Peabody Charter School, 3018 Calle Noguera in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara City Fire Department Capt. Gary Pitney said crews responded to the school about 11 a.m. Light smoke was seen coming from the front of the main building.

Firefighters were directed to a water heater closet, adjacent to the cafeteria. Pitney said a fire in the closet had been partially put out by a broken waterline.

He said crews discovered that combustible materials stored near the gas water heater had ignited, melting the waterline.

A smoke detector alerted an alarm company and school officials to the fire, according to Pitney.

He said school officials kept the door to the storage closet closed, which helped minimize damage to the school.

