L.A. Lakers Youth Foundation Donates $20,000 to Santa Barbara High Gym Renovation

The Los Angeles Lakers Youth Foundation has donated $20,000 to the renovation of JR Richards Gymnasium at Santa Barbara High School, bringing the amount raised to within $100,000 of the total goal of $800,000.

The gift was made in honor of former Laker Jamaal Wilkes, who graduated from SBHS in 1970 and will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday.

“This donation pushes us into the final stretch of our fundraising, and we are thrilled and honored to receive the support of the Lakers Youth Foundation,” said Greg Tebbe, capital campaign chair for the Santa Barbara High School Education Foundation.

The foundation is working on the renovation in collaboration with the Santa Barbara Unified School District, which has committed $550,000 in Measure Q2010 bond funds to the project. The foundation is raising the remaining $250,000 from parents, alumni, community members and other private sources.

Built in the 1950s, the JR Richard Gymnasium is one of the most used facilities on the SBHS campus and is long overdue for repair. The renovation, scheduled for summer 2013, includes replacing the gym floor and ceiling; upgrading the lights with new LED technology; repairing the windows to improve lighting and ventilation; and installing state-of-the art scoreboards, a new sound system, and new basketball standards and backboards.

— Katie Jacobs represents the Santa Barbara High School Education Foundation.