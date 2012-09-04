Library Looking for Volunteer Adult Literacy Tutors

Do you want to make your community a better place? Your library needs volunteers who are interested in serving as adult literacy tutors. Volunteer tutors help other community members build the basic skills they need for work and life.

New volunteers must take a nine-hour training course before being matched with an adult student. The next two-session training runs on Saturdays Sept. 15 and 22 from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Volunteer tutors work once or twice a week to help an adult learner reach important goals, such as getting or doing a better job, getting a GED, becoming a citizen or helping children with homework. The library provides training, support, space and materials for volunteers.

Now celebrating its 25th year of service, the Santa Barbara Public Library System’s Adult Literacy Program has helped thousands of local residents improve their reading skills, get better jobs and be able to help their children.

Interested? Contact the Adult Literacy Office for more information about volunteering or to register for the training class. Call 805.564.5619, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or visit the library’s website by clicking here.

— Beverly Schwartzberg represents the Santa Barbara Public Library System.