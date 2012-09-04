Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 4:35 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

More Brilliant Sunsets on the Horizon for This Week

Forecasters say tropical moisture moving along the coast from the south is creating the colorful conditions

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | September 4, 2012 | 5:26 p.m.

If you loved the colorful sunsets along the South Coast the past couple of days, you might want to keep your camera handy.

Monday night's sunset as seen from a front yard on the Mesa. (Chris Donahue / Noozhawk photo)
Several Noozhawk readers shared their photos of the brilliant sunset on Monday, and National Weather Service forecasters say the moist conditions that spawned the evening show are expected to stick around at least through Thursday.

The high cloudiness that yielded such beautiful shades of pink and orange was the remnants of Tropical Storm John, which moved up from the south. John, which has been downgraded to a tropical depression, formed off the west coast of Baja California.

“We’re expecting more of it Wednesday and Thursday,” said Stuart Seto, a NWS weather specialist.

That moist air will be meeting up with a low-pressure system moving down from the Pacific Northwest, which may lead to scattered thunderstorms along the Central Coast, Seto said.

But the chance of rain is low — about 20 percent — and will be mainly in the mountain areas.

Daytime temperatures will drop slightly — to the lower 70s along the coast and the mid-80s inland — on Wednesday and Thursday, due to the cloud cover, Seto said.

But things will warm up for the weekend, with sunny skies and highs near the coast around 80, and close to 90 in the inland valleys, he said.

That should create ideal beach weather, but those hoping to hang ten may be disappointed, as the surf forecast is for 1- to 3-foot breakers. The ocean temperature should remain relatively cool, at about 64 degrees, Seto said.

