Suspect in Orcutt Shooting Identified

Brian Keith Reid faces murder and attempted murder charges stemming from the shooting of a couple believed to be his parents

Sheriff’s investigators have released the name of the man they allege killed a man and critically wounded a woman — believed to be his parents — Monday night in a shooting at an Orcutt park.

The suspect was identified Tuesday afternoon as Brian Keith Reid, 40, said Sgt. Mark Williams of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Reid was arrested Monday night at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, and has been booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of murder and attempted murder, Williams said.

Multiple shots were fired shortly before 6 p.m. at Orcutt Community Park on Sage Crest Drive, Williams said, and a CHP unit was the first to arrive at the scene.

Reid is believed to be the son of the victims, Williams said, although their names were not released.

Reid fled the scene in a black Jeep, which was found a short time later by Santa Maria Police Department officers on the Stowell Road overpass to Highway 101, Williams said.

The vehicle was abandoned, and investigators believe Reid got a ride from a passerby to Marian, where he had gone for an unrelated medical issue, Williams said.

Several law-enforcement units converged on the hospital at about 6:30 p.m., and took Reid into custody there without incident, Williams said.

