Santa Barbara County Fire to Hold 9/11 Remembrance Ceremonies

Eleven years ago, on Sept. 11, 2001, the United States was attacked when terrorists crashed planes into the World Trade Center in New York City and into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. We’ll never forget the terrible tragedy — but America will stand together.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department will be holding special remembrance ceremonies for the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy.

The special event will honor the first responders and the more than 3,000 civilian lives lost that day, along with military members who have perished fighting the terrorism behind the attacks.

Remembering Those Who Gave Their Lives to Save Others

» At 6:58 a.m.: The public is invited to attend a brief ceremony at any of the 16 Santa Barbara County Fire stations at 6:58 a.m., the time the first World Trade Center tower collapsed.

» At 9 a.m.: A brief ceremony will take place on Sept. 11 at the Santa Barbara County Fire Department headquarters, 4410 Cathedral Oaks Road. Fire Chief Michael Dyer will have a brief message followed by a patriotic moment.

The public is welcome to attend both ceremonies.

— Capt. David Sadecki is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.