Suspect Arrested on Carjacking, Kidnapping Charges After Police Pursuit

Man jumps into woman's vehicle in attempt to elude officers in Santa Maria

Santa Maria police officers arrested a man Tuesday afternoon on carjacking and kidnapping charges after he allegedly jumped into a woman’s vehicle in an attempt to flee.

Sgt. Dan Cohen said officers attempted to contact the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Sonny Ernest Martinez, shortly before 3 p.m. at 1414 N. Broadway, and that the suspect started running as police pursued.

After a short foot pursuit, Martinez jumped the wall into the Rancho Gardens housing complex, according to Cohen.

He said Martinez then got into the victim’s vehicle and ordered her to drive him out of the area, leaving the victim fearing for her safety.

Martinez was arrested a short time later and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

