United Way to Kick Off Community Campaign with Day of Caring

On Saturday, Sept. 15, United Way of Santa Barbara County will hold its 21st annual Day of Caring, an event to kick off its annual Community Campaign, which raises funds to support community-driven, 10-year goals in education, financial stability and health.

Throughout the day, volunteers will help more than 40 local nonprofit organizations throughout Santa Barbara County.

The Day of Caring will start with a breakfast rally at 8 a.m. at the Page Youth Center in Goleta.

Volunteers of all ages will proceed from the breakfast to community service assignments in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, Goleta and Santa Ynez for a wide range of important projects, including assembling Home Play Learning Kits at United Way of Santa Barbara County; cleaning, sorting and organizing at Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore; gardening at Casa Esperanza; making adobe bricks for the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation; and aiding in cleanup of many local beaches.

With last year’s volunteer hours estimated to be worth $275,000, the Day of Caring continues to have a significant impact on the community and is a testament to the spirit of local volunteerism.

To volunteer, click here to sign up or call 805.965.8591.

— Kerstin Padilla is a Day of Caring project manager for United Way of Santa Barbara County.