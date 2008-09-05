Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County Endorsements

The Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County has announced its endorsements for the 2008 election.
On Sept. 20, the community is invited to hear Rory Kennedy, filmmaker and daughter of Robert Kennedy, speak about “Promoting Social Change Via Film.” For more information, visit www.democraticwomensb.org or call 805.568.5932.
Local elections:
» 3rd District Supervisor: Doreen Farr
» Goleta City Council: Margaret Connell and Ed Easton
» Goleta Water Board: Lauren Hanson and Bill Rosen
» Lompoc City Council: Cecilia Martner and Darrell Tullis
» Carpinteria City Council: Kathleen Reddington
» Santa Barbara School Board: Annette Cordero and Susan Deacon
» Montecito Union School Board: Bob Kupiec
State and federal elections:
» California State Assembly 35th District: Pedro Nava
» State Senate 19th District: Hannah- Beth Jackson
» Congress 23rd District: Lois Capps
» President of the United States: Barack Obama/Joseph Biden
Dianne Channing is chairwoman of the Elections, Endorsements and Legislation Committee for Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County.