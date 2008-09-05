Goleta Lady Bulls Look to Bounce Back After Preseason Overtime Loss

The fifth- and sixth-grade traveling basketball team will begin its regular season the week of Sept. 15.

The Goleta Lady Bulls fifth- and sixth-grade traveling basketball team finished up its 2008-09 preseason Thursday night, losing 25-20 in overtime to the Santa Barbara Ballers.

Brandy Jimenez hit a three-pointer with nine seconds left in regulation to send it into the extra period. Devan Staggs led the team in scoring with seven points, while Jordyn Lilly had five points and 12 rebounds.

Coach Norman Lowe also praised the point guard play of Jimenez and the defense of Hallie “The Beast” Magee. Other members of the team include Nicole Rea, Gwennie McInnes, Masie Schulman, Cassandra Sanchez and Angie Arzate.

The team will begin its regular season the week of Sept.15. It also will play in the Swoosh-sponsored girls tournament Sept. 27-28 at the UCSB Thunderdome.

Norman Lowe is a coach and parent for the Goleta Lady Bulls.