Goleta School District Allocates $250,000 for Arts, Science Education

The allocation, which will benefit all nine elementary schools, is part of a three-year strategic plan.

The Goleta Union School District board on Wednesday voted to allocate $250,000 to support and enhance computer, science and art education throughout all of the district’s nine elementary schools in Goleta.

The allocation is part of the district’s three-year strategic plan, now in its second year. Of the money, $99,000 will go into computer education, $90,000 will go to science education and $45,000 goes into art. The remainder will go into staff and faculty development.

“It’s a unique opportunity, especially when many school districts are facing cuts,” GUSD Superintendent Kathy Boomer said. While state-funded (revenue limit) school districts are subject to possible cuts and uncertainty because of the overdue California budget, Basic Aid districts such as the GUSD get their general education money from local property taxes. Categorical monies, such as the ones that support English language learning and special education, still come from the state.

What this means for the students is that they will see more in terms of things such as better technology, enhanced programs and trained staff in the fields of technology, science and art, Boomer said. Last year, the focus was on physical education. Next year’s priorities haven’t been decided yet.

“I’m thrilled that we’re able to provide funding for core curriculums that will enrich the lives of our students and relieve some of the burden on PTAs for fundraising,” GUSD board member Valerie Kushnerov said.

