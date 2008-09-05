Friday, June 8 , 2018, 4:25 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Goleta School District Allocates $250,000 for Arts, Science Education

The allocation, which will benefit all nine elementary schools, is part of a three-year strategic plan.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | September 5, 2008 | 6:23 p.m.

The Goleta Union School District board on Wednesday voted to allocate $250,000 to support and enhance computer, science and art education throughout all of the district’s nine elementary schools in Goleta.

The allocation is part of the district’s three-year strategic plan, now in its second year. Of the money, $99,000 will go into computer education, $90,000 will go to science education and $45,000 goes into art. The remainder will go into staff and faculty development.

“It’s a unique opportunity, especially when many school districts are facing cuts,” GUSD Superintendent Kathy Boomer said. While state-funded (revenue limit) school districts are subject to possible cuts and uncertainty because of the overdue California budget, Basic Aid districts such as the GUSD get their general education money from local property taxes. Categorical monies, such as the ones that support English language learning and special education, still come from the state.

What this means for the students is that they will see more in terms of things such as better technology, enhanced programs and trained staff in the fields of technology, science and art, Boomer said. Last year, the focus was on physical education. Next year’s priorities haven’t been decided yet.

“I’m thrilled that we’re able to provide funding for core curriculums that will enrich the lives of our students and relieve some of the burden on PTAs for fundraising,” GUSD board member Valerie Kushnerov said.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 