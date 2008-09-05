Local Teen Court to Celebrate National Youth Court Month

Fighting Back’s Teen Court, a program of the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, and the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara will host a luncheon from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Mulligan’s Café to recognize the effort of Superior Court Judge Thomas Adams and the attorneys in the community who volunteered to preside on the Teen Court bench.

As part of the celebration, State Farm will present a $5,000 check to support Teen Court and Latino families in the community.

Adams introduced Teen Court to Santa Barbara in 1992. “Teen Court puts an end to the ‘revolving door’ and empowers our young people to take responsibility for their actions and the actions for their peers,” he said.

A special brief video on Teen Court will be featured to give the audience an inside look of this powerful program. Teen Court youth volunteers will share their experience and the empowerment Teen Court has provided in helping them make a difference in the lives of other youths.

Teen Court Program is an innovative approach to juvenile justice, an early intervention program for first-time offenders that diverts teen clients out of the traditional juvenile system. Defendants avoid a criminal record while still being held accountable for their actions. All functions of Teen Court are carried out by teens, and sentences include jury duty, community service, counseling and educational classes. Teen Court has a 95 percent success no-reoffended rate.

The luncheon is open to the public. Cost for lunch is $13 and seating is limited. RSVP is required by Wednesday. To RSVP, call 805.963.1433, ext. 121, or e-mail [email protected]

Jasmine Rara is media and special events coordinator for the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.