Friday, June 8 , 2018, 4:23 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 

Local Teen Court to Celebrate National Youth Court Month

By Jasmine Rara | September 5, 2008 | 6:53 p.m.

Fighting Back’s Teen Court, a program of the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, and the Kiwanis Club of Santa Barbara will host a luncheon from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Mulligan’s Café to recognize the effort of Superior Court Judge Thomas Adams and the attorneys in the community who volunteered to preside on the Teen Court bench.

As part of the celebration, State Farm will present a $5,000 check to support Teen Court and Latino families in the community.

Adams introduced Teen Court to Santa Barbara in 1992. “Teen Court puts an end to the ‘revolving door’ and empowers our young people to take responsibility for their actions and the actions for their peers,” he said.

A special brief video on Teen Court will be featured to give the audience an inside look of this powerful program. Teen Court youth volunteers will share their experience and the empowerment Teen Court has provided in helping them make a difference in the lives of other youths.

Teen Court Program is an innovative approach to juvenile justice, an early intervention program for first-time offenders that diverts teen clients out of the traditional juvenile system. Defendants avoid a criminal record while still being held accountable for their actions. All functions of Teen Court are carried out by teens, and sentences include jury duty, community service, counseling and educational classes. Teen Court has a 95 percent success no-reoffended rate.

The luncheon is open to the public. Cost for lunch is $13 and seating is limited. RSVP is required by Wednesday. To RSVP, call 805.963.1433, ext. 121, or e-mail [email protected]

Jasmine Rara is media and special events coordinator for the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 