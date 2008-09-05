Representative Sought For Block Grants Advisory Committee

The city of Santa Maria is seeking a representative to serve on the Block Grants Advisory Committee to fill an unexpired term ending in July 2010.

Applications will be accepted until 2 p.m. Sept. 25.

Members of the Block Grants Advisory Committee assess the community’s needs, conduct public workshops and hearings, review applications for funding, and make recommendations to the City Council for the allocation of funds under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program and the HOME Investment Partnerships Program.

Applicants should have an understanding of housing and community development needs and a knowledge of or background in providing human services to the community. Members are nominated by individual council members, appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council.

The committee meets the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m.

Applications are available at the City Clerk’s office, 110 East Cook Street, Room 3, or on the City’s Web site by clicking here.

For more information, call the city clerk at 805.925.0951, ext. 305.

Mark van de Kamp represents the Santa Maria city manager’s office.