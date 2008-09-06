Women’s Golf: Vaqueros Tie for Second in Desert Classic

Asaka Sim fired a 2-over 74 and Jenna Boyle shot 79 on Friday, leading Santa Barbara City College women’s golf team to a second-place tie in the 15-school Desert Classic women’s tournament at Indian Canyon Golf Club.
“We didn’t play our best golf, but we’re all new and we’re gaining experience,” said SBCC coach Chuck Melendez, whose team finished second in the state last year. “There’s a lot of strong teams from Northern California, and this gives us a feel for who’s who and what’s what.”
Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.