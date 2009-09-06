Santa Barbara Inn Evacuated in Fire Scare

The Santa Barbara Inn was evacuated briefly Saturday night after a fire in a second-floor room spread smoke throughout the three-story hotel at 901 E. Cabrillo Blvd. at Milpas Street.

Santa Barbara Fire Battalion Chief Jim Bryden told Noozhawk that a fan fell in a guest room, malfunctioned and sparked a blaze that spread to the carpet and a couch. The fire was reported about 8:15 p.m. and Bryden said it was put out by firefighters, with the assistance of a hotel employee with a fire extinguisher.

There were no injuries in the incident, and a damage estimate had not yet been determined.

Bryden said firefighters evacuated guests from all floors until the smoke could be forced out of the building. Hotel guests were being allowed back into the hotel about 8:55 p.m.

Four fire engines, a ladder truck and the battalion chief responded to the fire.

