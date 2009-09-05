Monday, June 25 , 2018, 7:20 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Stanley Won’t Seek Re-election as DA

Santa Maria Times reports announcement will be made Tuesday

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | updated logo | September 5, 2009 | 7:12 p.m.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Christie Stanley will not seek another term in 2010, her husband told the Santa Maria Times on Saturday.

Gary Stanley said his wife had made her decision Thursday and that a formal announcement would be made Tuesday. He said she was unavailable for comment this weekend.

Stanley, elected in 2006, has been battling lung cancer, although it is reported to be in remission. Earlier this summer, she had vowed to run again.

Last week, Senior Deputy District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced she would challenge her boss for the job.

Craig Smith reported on his blog Saturday that Chief Deputy District Attorney Josh Lynn, who successfully prosecuted Jesse James Hollywood in the kidnapping and murder of Nicholas Markowitz, is also expected to enter the race.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.

