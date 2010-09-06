Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce to Hold City Council Candidates Forum

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a nonpartisan City Council candidates forum from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 23 in the council chambers of Carpinteria City Hall, 5775 Carpinteria Ave. The general public is invited to attend. All Carpinteria council candidates appearing on the Nov. 2 ballot have been invited to attend.

Lynda Lang, CEO of the Carpinteria Valley chamber, said the forum will follow a round-robin format, with three questions given to the candidates before the event, and the rest of the questions, submitted by the public and chamber members, to follow, as time allows.

No questions will be taken from the floor. Those who wish have a question to be considered for use at the forum may e-mail it to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) before Sept. 20. Questions are limited to 25 words or less.

The round-robin portion of the forum will be completed at about 7:30 p.m., allowing candidates and the public time to talk and enjoy refreshments served by the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce until 8 p.m.

For more information, call the chamber at 805.684.5479 x10 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.

— Pat Kistler is government relations director of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.