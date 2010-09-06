Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 1:05 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Noozhawk’s New Calendar To-Do List Makes Its Debut

Peruse our calendar or share your own event with our do-it-yourself listings

By Will Macfadyen, Noozhawk Contributor | September 6, 2010 | 2:05 a.m.

If you’re looking for something to do in your free time this week, check out Noozhawk’s new To-Do List. Equally important, if you’ve got a calendar event you wish to share, our To-Do List is a simple, do-it-yourself way to get the word out to Noozhawk’s readers. And it’s free.

In our new partnership with SocialGO, the To-Do List is an all-inclusive calendar of major — and not-so-major — events that are happening in and around Santa Barbara. Just visit calendar.noozhawk.com and browse or search for an event to get all the details. If you’d like, you can also register or link up with your Facebook account and let all your friends see the details of the events you want to attend.

Want to get the word out about an event happening with your organization? The Noozhawk To-Do List is one of the easiest ways to quickly and easily promote your event to thousands of daily Noozhawk readers. To list a new event with us, click the “Sign up Now!” button and enter your information. You can upload photos and videos, too, or notify your friends.

To make it even easier, you can also click the Facebook Connect button and sign right into our service from your Facebook account. From there, click the “Create New” link above the list of events, and enter all the details. That’s it!

Of course, if you have any questions or run into any problems, just shoot us an e-mail at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call us at 805.879.1702 and we’ll be happy to help. Listings must be approved but will be moderated in a timely manner.

A limited number of advertising positions are available on the To-Do List at affordable prices. For more information, contact Noozhawk account executives Chris Donahue (.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.616.1270) or Doug Elder .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 312.933.1633).

Noozhawk contributor Will Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

