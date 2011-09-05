Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 10:38 am | A Few Clouds 67º

 
 
 
 

Citrix Online Sponsoring ‘Community Free Day’ at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

Special offers and special events also planned for Sept. 18 in honor of the garden's 85th anniversary

By Joni Kelly for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden | September 5, 2011 | 1:56 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is offering a second Community Free Day as part of its year-long anniversary celebration of “85 Years: Growing Native.” Citrix Online will sponsor a free-admission day at the garden on Sunday, Sept. 18.

“Our first Community Free Day was such a success that we wanted to do another one, and Citrix stepped up to make that happen,” Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Executive Director Dr. Steve Windhager said. “Over the past few months, Citrix employees have donated more than 350 hours of labor to the garden and helped to maintain our historic meadow and Porter Trail sections. With only five gardeners on staff and 78 acres of living native displays, we rely on the generosity of our volunteers to keep the garden looking beautiful.”

“We are pleased to provide this free event to the community so that everyone can experience the joy that our staff has felt in visiting the garden,” said Mike Musson, Citrix Online’s vice president of strategy and business development and a member of the garden. “We have enjoyed our partnership immensely and are committed to supporting organizations that make our community a better place for everyone, and the garden certainly does that.”

Along with free entry, visitors can participate in docent tours at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., visit an authentic Japanese Tea House, and get horticultural questions answered by Master Gardeners, who will have an information table in the Garden Growers Nursery along with a free seeds to sow in mini-pots for children age 12 or younger.

In addition, for every garden membership purchased, visitors will receive a free, one-gallon native plant. In the Garden Store, patrons will receive a free garden magnet with any purchase, and a copy of the book Alice’s Garden by Anne-Marie Castleberg, photography by Ralph Clevenger (a $29.95 value) free with a $50 purchase. Visitors are invited to pack a lunch and enjoy a lovely picnic on one of the garden’s beautiful decks overlooking stunning vistas.

Parking at the garden is very limited; use of alternative transportation via MTD’s No. 22 bus line or carpooling is strongly encouraged. With attendance regulated by a conditional use permit, only 205 people can be allowed into the garden at one time.

— Joni Kelly is the communications manager for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 