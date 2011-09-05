Citrix Online Sponsoring ‘Community Free Day’ at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is offering a second Community Free Day as part of its year-long anniversary celebration of “85 Years: Growing Native.” Citrix Online will sponsor a free-admission day at the garden on Sunday, Sept. 18.

“Our first Community Free Day was such a success that we wanted to do another one, and Citrix stepped up to make that happen,” Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Executive Director Dr. Steve Windhager said. “Over the past few months, Citrix employees have donated more than 350 hours of labor to the garden and helped to maintain our historic meadow and Porter Trail sections. With only five gardeners on staff and 78 acres of living native displays, we rely on the generosity of our volunteers to keep the garden looking beautiful.”

“We are pleased to provide this free event to the community so that everyone can experience the joy that our staff has felt in visiting the garden,” said Mike Musson, Citrix Online’s vice president of strategy and business development and a member of the garden. “We have enjoyed our partnership immensely and are committed to supporting organizations that make our community a better place for everyone, and the garden certainly does that.”

Along with free entry, visitors can participate in docent tours at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., visit an authentic Japanese Tea House, and get horticultural questions answered by Master Gardeners, who will have an information table in the Garden Growers Nursery along with a free seeds to sow in mini-pots for children age 12 or younger.

In addition, for every garden membership purchased, visitors will receive a free, one-gallon native plant. In the Garden Store, patrons will receive a free garden magnet with any purchase, and a copy of the book Alice’s Garden by Anne-Marie Castleberg, photography by Ralph Clevenger (a $29.95 value) free with a $50 purchase. Visitors are invited to pack a lunch and enjoy a lovely picnic on one of the garden’s beautiful decks overlooking stunning vistas.

Parking at the garden is very limited; use of alternative transportation via MTD’s No. 22 bus line or carpooling is strongly encouraged. With attendance regulated by a conditional use permit, only 205 people can be allowed into the garden at one time.

— Joni Kelly is the communications manager for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.