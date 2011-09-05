Financial Investing Insights with Mark Delgadillo of Crowell, Weedon & Co.

Q: You’ve had a long-standing career in the financial services industry. What has changed the most for you over the years — good and bad?

Mark Delgadillo: The biggest change has to be the huge increase in possible investment vehicles. When I began my career there were only a small fraction of the mutual funds available to the public. There were no exchange traded funds, unit investment trusts, or any of the derivative investments that big investment banks offer today. The positive side of this is enhanced diversification, and risk management possibilities that now exist. The challenge, however, is being able to understand these more complex investments, and use them suitably in every situation.

Q: What sets Crowell, Weedon & Co. apart from other firms in Santa Barbara County? What is it doing differently that appealed to you, and that would appeal to your clients?

MD: As a general partnership, Crowell, Weedon & Co. is a relatively small investment house, and as a result we’re able to offer a much more personalized experience for my clients and myself. The firm has an unwavering focus on the individual investor and his or her needs. This is unique and provides the assurance that the Crowell Weedon independent research team will not create any conflict of interest as they provide recommendations aimed only at enhancing my clients’ investment needs. I’ve often asked savvy investors and very experienced investment advisor colleagues to think of all the investment firms they know by name. Then I ask how many of those firms are still in business now, or have maintained the same name for at least 79 years of operations. Crowell Weedon is quite unique in that regard.

Q: What is your approach to financial planning for your clients?

MD: We first assess the current investments held by our clients or prospects. We pick apart that asset allocation and contrast it with our own model asset allocations, tailored to the client’s risk tolerance, age, experience and a host of specific personal future needs. Then we suggest reallocating assets in an efficient manner to achieve a more ideal mix of investments, which should better serve them in the future. We meet with our clients at appropriate intervals to assess the plan, its results and our clients’ changing situations.

Q: Why did you choose to join Crowell, Weedon & Co.?

MD: I found that the big investment firms across the country were becoming disconnected with my clients’ investment needs, while being more and more driven by their hunger for greater profitability. The excessive fees and higher and higher commissions were reducing my clients’ investment performance. I have client relationships that go back more than 20 years, and span generations, but if those accounts weren’t of a certain arbitrary size they were subject to onerous fees and minimum charges. I was forced to give up accounts to a call center, or just close them since it was just too expensive to maintain. It’s against my philosophy to turn my back on loyal, long-term clients, their children or grandchildren. With Crowell Weedon, I can be the authority in choosing who I serve.

Q: In these times of economic uncertainty, everyone has witnessed the effect of the recession. What general advice do you offer your clients and readers about the future of our economy?

MD: I’ve seen enough bull and bear markets, and good and bad economies, to have formulated some ways of coping with them as they arise. No. 1: I see investment cycles and economic patterns as a series of interconnected pendulum-like movements. Some swings are very short, maybe just minutes, such as daily trading moves in an active commodity. Those shouldn’t influence me or my investors. I try to identify the longer duration swings and take positions accordingly, but I never get 100 percent out or even 100 percent in, because the biggest swing of momentum from my perspective is still taking place and is quite positive. I began my career with the Dow below 500, and now we are above 12,000. I believe it is going to move higher, so I want my investors to own companies that will be participating in this future growth.

— Mark Delgadillo is a financial advisor for Crowell, Weedon & Co., 111 W. Micheltorena St., Suite 200 in Santa Barbara. He can be reached at 805.618.3160, or click here for more information.