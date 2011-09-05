Peoples’ Self-Help Housing Receives $50,000 from Wells Fargo Foundation

The nonprofit has developed affordable housing in more than 30 communities

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing was the recipient of a $50,000 donation check from representatives of the Wells Fargo Foundation, who visited the PSHH office to make the presentation.

Founded in 1970, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing has developed 1,150 self-help home ownership residences and more than 1,350 affordable rental units in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

For more than 40 years, the nonprofit organization has not only developed affordable housing in more than 30 cities and communities but has provided community facilities, supportive housing programs, financial education and youth after-school education programs that foster greater self-sufficiency for low-income households, seniors, the formerly homeless and special-needs households.

For more information on Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, click here or call 805.781.3088.

— Rochelle Rose is the fund development director and youth education manager for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.